Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 27th-ranked pass defense (264.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

With Pitts' next game versus the Jaguars, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pitts vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.06

6.06 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.83

45.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 9.6 fantasy points in 2023 (3.2 per game), Pitts is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 195th overall.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Pitts produced 3.7 fantasy points, recording five receptions on nine targets for 41 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Jaguars this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up a touchdown catch by five players this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.