Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), tight end Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (194.5 yards allowed per game).

With Pitts' next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kyle Pitts Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.82

36.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts is the 16th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 173rd overall, as he has posted 9.6 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

Through two games this year, Pitts has produced 9.6 fantasy points, as he's reeled in 11 passes on 13 targets for 96 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Pitts reeled in four balls on five targets for 37 yards, good for 3.7 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Carolina this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

