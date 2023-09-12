Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked sixth in the league last season (197 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pitts worth a look for his upcoming game against the Packers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Pitts vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.28

5.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.24

39.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Pitts 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 47.6 fantasy points (4.8 per game) in 2022, Pitts ranked 230th in the NFL and 32nd at his position.

Pitts accumulated 4.4 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 44 yards receiving, on two catches (three targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers -- Pitts accumulated 14.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 80 yards and one touchdown.

Pitts accumulated 8.7 fantasy points in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks -- five catches, 87 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Pitts finished with 0.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, nine yards, on five targets. That was in Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pitts recorded 1.9 fantasy points -- two catches, 19 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 1 versus the New Orleans Saints, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Against Green Bay last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Packers last year.

Through the air last season, Green Bay allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Green Bay allowed six players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Packers allowed 19 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Green Bay last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Packers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

Against Green Bay last season, 16 players ran for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Packers last year.

