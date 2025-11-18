Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints and their ninth-ranked passing defense (193.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pitts worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kyle Pitts Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.13

54.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 49.4 fantasy points in 2025 (4.9 per game), Pitts is the 20th-ranked player at the TE position and 183rd among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has grabbed eight balls (on 15 targets) for 90 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 9.0 fantasy points (3.0 per game).

Pitts has grabbed 24 balls (on 34 targets) for 211 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 21.1 fantasy points (4.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Washington Commanders, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 13.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.4 points) last week against the Carolina Panthers, catching two balls for 14 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Saints have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by 15 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against New Orleans this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

