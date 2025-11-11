Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Tight end Kyle Pitts is looking at a matchup against the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Pitts, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Panthers.

Kyle Pitts Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.11

40.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 48.0 fantasy points this season (5.3 per game), Pitts is the 19th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 179th among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has put up 13.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game), as he's caught 15 passes on 21 targets for 135 yards and zero touchdowns.

Pitts has posted 21.5 fantasy points (4.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 25 passes on 35 targets for 215 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Pitts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, as he put up 13.0 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on five targets) for 70 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, catching three passes on four targets for 18 yards (1.8 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Carolina has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

