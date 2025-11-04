Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), TE Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (244.8 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Pitts, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyle Pitts Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.98

41.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 44.2 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Pitts is the 19th-ranked player at the TE position and 178th among all players.

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 26 times, with 20 receptions for 159 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 15.9 fantasy points (5.3 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has been targeted 35 times, with 28 receptions for 247 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 30.7 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 13.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he mustered only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Colts have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.