Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose pass defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (243.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Pitts' next game against the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kyle Pitts Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.78

40.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 179th overall and 12th at his position, Pitts picked up 84.2 fantasy points (5.0 per game) in 2024.

Pitts accumulated 21.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 91 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.

Pitts' 10.4 fantasy points in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders -- four receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Buccaneers last year.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Buccaneers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Tampa Bay let seven players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Tampa Bay allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to five players last season.

On the ground, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Buccaneers allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

