Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Running back Kyle Monangai faces a matchup against the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (117.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Monangai, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Lions.

Kyle Monangai Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.75

46.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.01

18.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

Monangai has put up 123.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 29th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 96 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Monangai has amassed 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game) as he's run for 121 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 52 yards on six catches (10 targets).

Monangai has posted 44.0 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 308 yards and scoring one touchdown on 64 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 52 yards on seven grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Monangai's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 19.8 fantasy points. He also had 176 rushing yards on 26 attempts (6.8 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.1 fantasy points. He rushed for zero yards on zero carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for two or more TDs against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

The Lions have allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

