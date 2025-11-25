Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Kyle Monangai and the Chicago Bears will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 18th-ranked rushing defense (115.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Kyle Monangai Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.54

45.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.46

3.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

Monangai has produced 79.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 119 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Monangai has totaled 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game) as he's rushed for 99 yards and scored three touchdowns on 31 carries.

Monangai has put up 51.5 fantasy points (10.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 299 yards with three touchdowns on 64 carries. He has also contributed 36 yards on four catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Monangai's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he tallied 19.8 fantasy points by catching three passes (on five targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 1.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Philadelphia has allowed seven players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed a TD reception by 11 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Philadelphia this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Eagles this season.

