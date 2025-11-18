Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will match up with the 13th-ranked rushing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (106.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Monangai for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Monangai this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kyle Monangai Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.08

41.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.23

3.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Monangai is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player (130th overall), posting 69.0 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Monangai has put up 38.3 fantasy points (12.8 per game), running for 227 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 45 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 36 yards on four grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

Monangai has 56.1 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 65 times for 332 yards with three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 49 yards on six catches (10 targets).

The high point of Monangai's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he went off for 176 rushing yards on 26 carries (for 19.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on five targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.1 points) in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for zero yards on zero carries with one catch for 11 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against Pittsburgh this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Steelers this season.

A total of eight players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Monangai? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.