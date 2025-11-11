Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Kyle Monangai and the Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (125.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Monangai's next game versus the Vikings, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kyle Monangai Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.45

39.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.36

3.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Monangai Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Monangai is currently the 37th-ranked player in fantasy (145th overall), with 59.3 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

During his last three games, Monangai has 31.0 total fantasy points (10.3 per game), toting the ball 40 times for 228 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 22 yards on three catches (six targets).

Monangai has put up 50.8 fantasy points (10.2 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 328 yards with two touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also contributed 60 yards on six catches (10 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Monangai's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he posted 19.8 fantasy points by reeling in three passes (on five targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Monangai's matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.1 fantasy points. He rushed for zero yards on zero carries on the day with one catch for 11 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

