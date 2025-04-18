Knicks vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 19

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons square off to begin the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 7 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 220.5 -300 +245

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (68.2%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 40 times in 82 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 42-36-4 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 43 times.

The Pistons have hit the over 51.2% of the time this season (42 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has fared better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 23 of 41 home matchups (56.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Detroit has been better against the spread away (23-16-2) than at home (19-20-2) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 22 of 41 away (53.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 9.6 boards.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Pistons get 11.8 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

The Pistons are getting 16.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

The Pistons receive 13.1 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

