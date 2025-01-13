NBA
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13
Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: MSG and FDSDET
The New York Knicks (26-14) square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-19) as 7-point favorites on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Knicks
|-7
|225.5
|-290
|+235
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Knicks win (73.7%)
Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Knicks have registered a 20-19-1 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Pistons are 20-16-3 this year.
- Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 39 chances this season.
- Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 39 opportunities (53.8%).
- In home games, New York owns a better record against the spread (10-8-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-11-0).
- The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 19 home matchups (57.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).
- This year, Detroit is 8-9-2 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-7-1 ATS (.600).
- Pistons games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 19) than on the road (11 of 20) this year.
Knicks Leaders
- Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 14 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Hart averages 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- OG Anunoby is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.7 boards.
Pistons Leaders
- Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 6.7 boards and 9.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.
- Per game, Tobias Harris gives the Pistons 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Duren averages 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 68.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Pistons get 16.3 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists.
- The Pistons receive 17.6 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 4.1 boards and 4 assists.
