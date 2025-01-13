Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSDET

The New York Knicks (26-14) square off against the Detroit Pistons (20-19) as 7-point favorites on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 225.5 -290 +235

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73.7%)

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 20-19-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 20-16-3 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 39 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 21 of 39 opportunities (53.8%).

In home games, New York owns a better record against the spread (10-8-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-11-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 19 home matchups (57.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 21 games (57.1%).

This year, Detroit is 8-9-2 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-7-1 ATS (.600).

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 19) than on the road (11 of 20) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 14 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.5 points, 3 boards and 7.5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart averages 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.7 boards.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 6.7 boards and 9.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Tobias Harris gives the Pistons 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 68.1% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons get 16.3 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Pistons receive 17.6 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 4.1 boards and 4 assists.

