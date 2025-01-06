Knicks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSFL

The New York Knicks (24-12) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (21-16) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11.5 209.5 -599 +450

Knicks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (76.5%)

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 18 times over 36 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Magic are 20-17-0 this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

The Magic have hit the over 40.5% of the time this year (15 of 37 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 15 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 21 opportunities on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total nine times in 15 opportunities this season (60%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 21 opportunities (57.1%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (12-6-0). On the road, it is .421 (8-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over seven of 18 times at home (38.9%), and eight of 19 on the road (42.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.3 points, 14 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.4 points, 2.9 boards and 7.7 assists.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4.1 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 41% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Magic receive 9.9 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 8.5 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Magic are getting 9 points, 2 boards and 2 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 56.2% of his shots from the field.

