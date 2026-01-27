Knicks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 27

Knicks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-35) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-18) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at Madison Square Garden as heavy, 13.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Knicks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 230.5 -752 +530

Knicks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (87%)

Knicks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 21 times in 45 games with a set spread.

The Kings have played 47 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 23 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 47 chances.

The Kings have hit the over 48.9% of the time this season (23 of 47 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York has a better record against the spread (15-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-15-1).

At home, the Knicks go over the total 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (11 of 22 contests).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-15-1). On the road, it is .364 (8-13-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over less frequently at home (11 of 25, 44%) than on the road (12 of 22, 54.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.5 points, 2.9 assists and 11.4 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28 points, 6.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Kings get 18.8 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.2 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Kings 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 5.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 19.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud provides the Kings 9.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.