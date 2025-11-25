Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New York Jets and their 10th-ranked passing defense (193.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Cousins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kirk Cousins Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Passing Yards: 235.59

235.59 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

With 24.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.2 per game), Cousins is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 287th overall.

During his last three games, Cousins has piled up 420 passing yards (43-of-68) for two passing TDs with one pick, leading to 23.7 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed nine yards rushing on five carries.

The peak of Cousins' season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints last week, as he tallied 14.5 fantasy points by throwing for 199 yards and two passing touchdowns with one pick. As a runner, he contributed five rushing yards on two carries (2.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Kirk Cousins had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, when he posted 1.2 fantasy points -- 5-of-7 (71.4%), 29 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Jets have given up three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed only two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

New York has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just two players this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

