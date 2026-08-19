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Kirk Cousins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kirk Cousins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Kirk Cousins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cousins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points67.718038
2026 Projected Fantasy Points98.911332

Kirk Cousins 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Cousins finished with 26.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 30-of-44 (68.2%), 373 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 3@Panthers1.25-for-729000
Week 8Dolphins7.121-for-31173000
Week 11Panthers2.16-for-1448000
Week 12@Saints14.516-for-23199210
Week 13@Jets13.421-for-33234100
Week 14Seahawks2.515-for-30162020
Week 15@Buccaneers26.930-for-44373300

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Kirk Cousins and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Last season Cousins had 1,721 yards (172.1 per game), a 61.7% completion percentage (166-of-269), 10 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Cousins' potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tre Tucker925769659
Brock Bowers8664680716
Jalen Nailor5329444411

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Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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