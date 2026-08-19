Kirk Cousins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
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Kirk Cousins Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Cousins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|67.7
|180
|38
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|98.9
|113
|32
Kirk Cousins 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Cousins finished with 26.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 30-of-44 (68.2%), 373 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1.2
|5-for-7
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|7.1
|21-for-31
|173
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|2.1
|6-for-14
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Saints
|14.5
|16-for-23
|199
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|13.4
|21-for-33
|234
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|2.5
|15-for-30
|162
|0
|2
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|26.9
|30-for-44
|373
|3
|0
|0
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Kirk Cousins and the Raiders Receiving Corps
Last season Cousins had 1,721 yards (172.1 per game), a 61.7% completion percentage (166-of-269), 10 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Cousins' potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tre Tucker
|92
|57
|696
|5
|9
|Brock Bowers
|86
|64
|680
|7
|16
|Jalen Nailor
|53
|29
|444
|4
|11
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