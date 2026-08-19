Kirk Cousins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Kirk Cousins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Cousins' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 67.7 180 38 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 98.9 113 32

Kirk Cousins 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Cousins finished with 26.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 30-of-44 (68.2%), 373 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 3 @Panthers 1.2 5-for-7 29 0 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 7.1 21-for-31 173 0 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 2.1 6-for-14 48 0 0 0 Week 12 @Saints 14.5 16-for-23 199 2 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 13.4 21-for-33 234 1 0 0 Week 14 Seahawks 2.5 15-for-30 162 0 2 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 26.9 30-for-44 373 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kirk Cousins and the Raiders Receiving Corps

Last season Cousins had 1,721 yards (172.1 per game), a 61.7% completion percentage (166-of-269), 10 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Here's a look at how a few of Cousins' potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tre Tucker 92 57 696 5 9 Brock Bowers 86 64 680 7 16 Jalen Nailor 53 29 444 4 11

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