Kings vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
Kings vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX
The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a 10-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (35-35) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Thunder
|-9.5
|228.5
|-420
|+330
Kings vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thunder win (70.4%)
Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 45 times this season (45-24-2).
- The Kings have 29 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.
- This season, 38 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 70 chances.
- Kings games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 70 opportunities (57.1%).
- Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread at home (24-11-1) than it does on the road (21-13-1).
- Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 22 times in 36 opportunities this season (61.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 35 opportunities (45.7%).
- This season, Sacramento is 13-21-1 at home against the spread (.371 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-17-2 ATS (.457).
- Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 35) than on the road (18 of 35) this season.
Thunder Leaders
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.
- Jalen Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 11.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 57.2% from the floor.
- Aaron Wiggins averages 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.
Kings Leaders
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 13.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 59.3% of his shots from the field (eighth in league) and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.
- DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.
- Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 23.2 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Kings get 11 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.
