Kings vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a 10-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (35-35) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 228.5 -420 +330

Kings vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.4%)

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 45 times this season (45-24-2).

The Kings have 29 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.

This season, 38 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 70 chances.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 70 opportunities (57.1%).

Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread at home (24-11-1) than it does on the road (21-13-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 22 times in 36 opportunities this season (61.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 35 opportunities (45.7%).

This season, Sacramento is 13-21-1 at home against the spread (.371 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-17-2 ATS (.457).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 35) than on the road (18 of 35) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points, 5 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 11.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 57.2% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 13.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 59.3% of his shots from the field (eighth in league) and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 23.2 points, 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings get 11 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

