Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Data Skrive
NHL action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (39-25-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-49-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+ and Hulu
Kings vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-310)
|Sharks (+245)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (65.2%)
Kings vs Sharks Spread
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -115.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kings versus Sharks on April 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Sharks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -310, and San Jose is +245 playing at home.