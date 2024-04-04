Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

NHL action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (39-25-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-49-8)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+ and Hulu

Kings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-310) Sharks (+245) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (65.2%)

Kings vs Sharks Spread

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -115.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

Kings versus Sharks on April 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline