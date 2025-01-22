FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Panthers Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (25-14-5) vs. Florida Panthers (27-17-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-120)Panthers (+100)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52%)

Kings vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -280 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +220.

Kings vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Panthers on January 22 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Kings vs Panthers Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Panthers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -120 favorite, while Florida is a +100 underdog on the road.

