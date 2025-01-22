Kings vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Florida Panthers.

Kings vs Panthers Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (25-14-5) vs. Florida Panthers (27-17-3)

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-120) Panthers (+100) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (52%)

Kings vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -280 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +220.

Kings vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Panthers on January 22 is 5.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Kings vs Panthers Moneyline

The Kings vs Panthers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -120 favorite, while Florida is a +100 underdog on the road.

