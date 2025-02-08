NHL
Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
NHL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (29-17-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-24-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-315)
|Ducks (+250)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (70.1%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -110.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- Kings versus Ducks, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -315 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +250 underdog on the road.