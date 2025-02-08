FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

NHL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (29-17-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-24-6)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-315)Ducks (+250)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (70.1%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -110.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Ducks, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -315 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +250 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup