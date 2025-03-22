Kings vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Kings vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSWI, and NBCS-CA

The Milwaukee Bucks (39-30) take on the Sacramento Kings (35-34) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSWI, and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Kings vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1.5 227.5 -120 +102

Kings vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (51.5%)

Kings vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 32 times in 69 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 29 wins against the spread in 69 games this year.

This season, 35 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 69 opportunities (58%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 36 home games, and 12 times in 33 road games.

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in 19 of 36 home games (52.8%), compared to 16 of 33 road games (48.5%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (16-17-2) than at home (13-20-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.7%, 22 of 34) than away (51.4%, 18 of 35).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 6 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (sixth in NBA).

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5 boards.

Kyle Kuzma averages 14.8 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points for the Kings, plus 3.9 boards and 4.2 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 51.3% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with an average of 3.2 treys.

The Kings are getting 18.1 points, 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

The Kings are receiving 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Per game, Keegan Murray gives the Kings 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

