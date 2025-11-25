Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir will take on the 31st-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (258.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Shakir's next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Khalil Shakir Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.90

53.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

With 72.9 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), Shakir is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position and 134th among all players.

In his last three games, Shakir has totaled 165 yards and zero scores on 16 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 14.5 fantasy points (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

Shakir has been targeted 37 times, with 29 receptions for 296 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 33.6 fantasy points (6.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Shakir's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 14.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed six balls (on seven targets) for 88 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 was his worst of the season, as he put up just -0.3 fantasy points. He had one reception for -3 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

