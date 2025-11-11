Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Wideout Khalil Shakir faces a matchup against the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league (233.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Buffalo Bills play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Shakir's next game against the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Khalil Shakir Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.06

63.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (128th overall), posting 64.2 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Shakir has racked up 24.9 total fantasy points (8.3 per game), catching 20 balls (on 24 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Shakir has compiled 267 receiving yards and one score on 29 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 33.2 points (6.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Shakir's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught six balls on seven targets for 88 yards with one touchdown, good for 14.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.2 points) in Week 2 against the New York Jets, hauling in one ball for 12 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

