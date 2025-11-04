Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 10 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 10th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.1 yards allowed per game).

With Shakir's next game versus the Dolphins, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Khalil Shakir Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.02

58.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

Shakir has put up 58.4 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), which ranks him 35th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 130 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Shakir has totaled 164 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.4 (7.5 per game) during that stretch.

Shakir has posted 40.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 27 passes on 34 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Shakir's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught six balls on seven targets for 88 yards with one touchdown, good for 14.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Khalil Shakir's game against the New York Jets in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 1.2 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 12 yards on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

