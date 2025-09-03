Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens -- whose pass defense was ranked 31st in the league last season (244.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Shakir's next game against the Ravens, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Shakir this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Khalil Shakir Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.67

47.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 106.5 fantasy points (7.1 per game) in 2024, Shakir ranked 135th in the league and 40th at his position.

Shakir picked up 16.6 fantasy points -- five catches, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last year, Shakir picked up 13.2 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 72 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In what was his worst game of the year, Shakir finished with 1.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on two targets. That was in Week 6 versus the New York Jets.

Shakir accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Against Baltimore last season, five players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Ravens allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Baltimore last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Ravens allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against Baltimore last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Ravens allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Baltimore last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Ravens allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 12 players ran for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Ravens didn't give up two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.