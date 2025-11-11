Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (233.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Keon Coleman Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.02

53.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Coleman has put up 49.0 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), which ranks him 48th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 175 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Coleman has hauled in eight balls (on 14 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown, good for 15.3 fantasy points (5.1 per game).

Coleman has amassed 127 receiving yards and two scores on 15 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.7 points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with eight catches and 112 receiving yards with one touchdown (17.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Keon Coleman had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he tallied just 1.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Buccaneers this season.

