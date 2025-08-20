2025 Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Kentucky Wildcats' schedule for the upcoming 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 with a bout against Toledo. Below, you can find the rest of the Wildcats' college football schedule.

Kentucky 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Toledo Aug. 30 - Wildcats (-7.5) 48.5 2 Ole Miss Sept. 6 - - - 3 Eastern Michigan Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ South Carolina Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Georgia Oct. 4 - - - 8 Texas Oct. 18 - - - 9 Tennessee Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Kentucky 2025 Schedule Insights

Kentucky will have the fourth-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last year (94).

The Wildcats will have the sixth-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (85).

Kentucky is playing the 13th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wildcats have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Kentucky will play 10 games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (five of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them collected less than four wins).

Kentucky Betting Insights (2024)

Kentucky put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.

Kentucky finished with a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 33.3% of those games).

