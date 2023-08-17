2023 Kentucky Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

With a record of 5-1 in 2023, the Kentucky Wildcats are the No. 24 team in the country. Below, you can see their full schedule and results.

Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Ball State September 2 W 44-14 Wildcats (-25.5) 48.5 2 Eastern Kentucky September 9 W 28-17 Wildcats (-35.5) 62.5 3 Akron September 16 W 35-3 Wildcats (-25.5) 48.5 4 @ Vanderbilt September 23 W 45-28 Wildcats (-13.5) 50.5 5 Florida September 30 W 33-14 Wildcats (-1.5) 43.5 6 @ Georgia October 7 L 51-13 Bulldogs (-14.5) 47.5 7 Missouri October 14 - Wildcats (-2.5) 51.5 View Full Table

Kentucky Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Wildcats lost 51-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Devin Leary had 128 yards on 10-of-26 passing (38.5%) for the Cats in that matchup against the Bulldogs, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Re'Mahn Davis toted the rock 15 times for 59 yards (3.9 yards per carry). He added two receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. Dane Key led the receiving charge against the Bulldogs, hauling in three passes for 65 yards.

Kentucky Betting Insights

Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

