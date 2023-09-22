Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-520) | Vanderbilt: (+385)

Kentucky: (-520) | Vanderbilt: (+385) Spread: Kentucky: -13.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +13.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -13.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +13.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Kentucky has two wins against the spread this season.

Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 13.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

One of Kentucky's three games this season has hit the over.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year.

Every Vanderbilt game has gone over the point total this season.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (84.9%)

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Vanderbilt is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-110 odds), and Kentucky, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

Kentucky versus Vanderbilt, on September 23, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Vanderbilt-Kentucky, Vanderbilt is the underdog at +385, and Kentucky is -520.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kentucky 35.7 49 11.3 12 53.2 1 3 Vanderbilt 34.8 12 29.3 120 55.8 4 4

Bet $5 on Wildcats vs. Commodores and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.