Kentucky vs Valparaiso College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) on November 7, 2025.

Kentucky vs. Valparaiso Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Valparaiso Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (95.2%)

Kentucky vs. Valparaiso: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Valparaiso covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Against the spread last season, the Wildcats performed better at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The Beacons performed better against the spread away (7-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) last year.

Kentucky vs. Valparaiso Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Kentucky was seventh-best in the nation on offense (84.4 points scored per game) and ranked 315th defensively (77.2 points allowed).

Kentucky was 63rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.1) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

Kentucky was 17th-best in the nation in assists (16.9 per game) last year.

Last year, Kentucky was 108th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.4 per game) and 312th in turnovers forced (9.9).

Valparaiso was 147th in the nation last year with 74.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 238th with 73.9 points allowed per contest.

Valparaiso pulled down 31.1 boards per game (229th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 31.9 rebounds per contest (226th-ranked).

Valparaiso dished out 12.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 292nd in the nation.

Valparaiso was top-25 last season in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

