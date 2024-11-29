Kentucky vs Georgia State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) will host the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) after winning five straight home games.

Kentucky vs. Georgia State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Georgia State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (95.2%)

Before making a bet on Friday's Kentucky-Georgia State spread (Kentucky -30.5) or over/under (161.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Kentucky vs. Georgia State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Georgia State has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Wildcats performed worse at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Panthers had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

Kentucky vs. Georgia State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -50000.

Georgia State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Panthers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 99.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Georgia State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.5 points per game. It is putting up 95.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 91st in college basketball.

Otega Oweh ranks 160th in the country with a team-leading 16.5 points per game.

Georgia State is outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +10 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.3 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allows 73.9 per contest (244th in college basketball).

Zarigue Nutter leads Georgia State, averaging 17.2 points per game (117th in college basketball).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. They collect 42.2 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.0 per contest.

Amari Williams is eighth in college basketball action with 10.7 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The 38.4 rebounds per game the Panthers accumulate rank 25th in the nation, 6.7 more than the 31.7 their opponents pull down.

Nicholas McMullen's 10.6 rebounds per game lead the Panthers and rank 10th in the nation.

Kentucky averages 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and allows 77.9 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Panthers average 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (227th in college basketball), and allow 92.3 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball).

