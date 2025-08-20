FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To start the 2025 campaign, the Kent State Golden Flashes take on Merrimack, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 30. Below, you can look at the rest of the Golden Flashes' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Kent State 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1MerrimackAug. 30---
2@ Texas TechSept. 6---
3BuffaloSept. 13---
4@ Florida StateSept. 20---
6@ OklahomaOct. 4---
7UMassOct. 11---
8@ ToledoOct. 18---

Kent State 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Golden Flashes have six teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • Kent State will play six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes zero teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Kent State Betting Insights (2024)

  • Kent State compiled a 3-9-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Golden Flashes and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.
  • Kent State was the moneyline favorite just one time last season, a game it lost.

