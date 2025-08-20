2025 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To start the 2025 campaign, the Kent State Golden Flashes take on Merrimack, an FCS opponent, on Aug. 30. Below, you can look at the rest of the Golden Flashes' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Kent State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Merrimack Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Texas Tech Sept. 6 - - - 3 Buffalo Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Florida State Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Oklahoma Oct. 4 - - - 7 UMass Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Toledo Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kent State 2025 Schedule Insights

The Golden Flashes have six teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Kent State will play six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes zero teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Kent State Betting Insights (2024)

Kent State compiled a 3-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Kent State was the moneyline favorite just one time last season, a game it lost.

Check out even more analysis about Kent State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Kent State Golden Flashes on FanDuel today!