NCAAF

2023 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Kent State Golden Flashes, who are currently unranked, are 1-5 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Kent State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ UCFAugust 31L 56-6Knights (-)53.5
2@ ArkansasSeptember 9L 28-6Razorbacks (-38.5)57.5
3Cent. Conn. St.September 16W 38-10--
4@ Fresno StateSeptember 23L 53-10Bulldogs (-27.5)47.5
5Miami (OH)September 30L 23-3RedHawks (-13.5)51.5
6@ OhioOctober 7L 42-17Bobcats (-24.5)45.5
7@ Eastern MichiganOctober 14-Eagles (-7.5)40.5
View Full Table

Kent State Last Game

The Golden Flashes go into their next matchup after losing 42-17 to the Ohio Bobcats in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Bobcats, Michael Alaimo had 107 yards on 9-of-13 passing (69.2%) for the Golden Flashes, with one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, Jaylen Thomas ran for 67 yards on 24 carries (2.8 yards per carry), adding one reception for two yards. Chrishon McCray grabbed six balls for 93 yards (averaging 15.5 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Bobcats.

Kent State Betting Insights

  • Kent State is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
  • This is the first game this season the Golden Flashes are playing as the moneyline favorite.

