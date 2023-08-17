2023 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Kent State Golden Flashes, who are currently unranked, are 1-5 on the season. For additional info on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Kent State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UCF August 31 L 56-6 Knights (-) 53.5 2 @ Arkansas September 9 L 28-6 Razorbacks (-38.5) 57.5 3 Cent. Conn. St. September 16 W 38-10 - - 4 @ Fresno State September 23 L 53-10 Bulldogs (-27.5) 47.5 5 Miami (OH) September 30 L 23-3 RedHawks (-13.5) 51.5 6 @ Ohio October 7 L 42-17 Bobcats (-24.5) 45.5 7 @ Eastern Michigan October 14 - Eagles (-7.5) 40.5 View Full Table

Kent State Last Game

The Golden Flashes go into their next matchup after losing 42-17 to the Ohio Bobcats in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Bobcats, Michael Alaimo had 107 yards on 9-of-13 passing (69.2%) for the Golden Flashes, with one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, Jaylen Thomas ran for 67 yards on 24 carries (2.8 yards per carry), adding one reception for two yards. Chrishon McCray grabbed six balls for 93 yards (averaging 15.5 per catch), while scoring two touchdowns against the Bobcats.

Kent State Betting Insights

Kent State is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

