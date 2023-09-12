Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Kenneth Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose run defense was ranked 20th in the league last season (123.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Gainwell a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Gainwell vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 64.9 fantasy points (3.8 per game) in 2022, Gainwell ranked 181st in the league and 49th at his position.

In his one game so far this year, Gainwell had 54 rushing yards on 14 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 20 receiving yards on four catches (four targets), ending up with 7.4 fantasy points.

In his best game last year -- Week 2 against the New York Giants -- Gainwell accumulated 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers -- Gainwell picked up 10.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota gave up more than 300 passing yards to eight QBs last season.

Last season, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Vikings surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Minnesota gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

On the ground, the Vikings allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

