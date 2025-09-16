Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will play the New Orleans Saints and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (111.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Is Walker a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Kenneth Walker III Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
- Game Date: September 21, 2025
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8
- Projected Rushing Yards: 69.81
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64
- Projected Receiving Yards: 16.13
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08
Projections provided by numberFire
Walker Fantasy Performance
- With 20.2 fantasy points in 2025 (10.1 per game), Walker is the 19th-ranked player at the RB position and 78th among all players.
- In two games this year, Walker has generated 20.2 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 125 yards and scored one touchdown on 23 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 17 yards on four receptions (four targets).
- Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Walker toted the ball 13 times for 105 yards (8.1 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for 13 yards as a receiver, good for 17.8 fantasy points.
Saints Defensive Performance
- New Orleans has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.
- The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.
- New Orleans has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.
- One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Saints this season.
- New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.
- The Saints have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.
- New Orleans has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.
- The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.
- New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.
