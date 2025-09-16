Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will play the New Orleans Saints and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (111.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Walker a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Kenneth Walker III Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.81

69.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.13

16.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 20.2 fantasy points in 2025 (10.1 per game), Walker is the 19th-ranked player at the RB position and 78th among all players.

In two games this year, Walker has generated 20.2 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 125 yards and scored one touchdown on 23 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 17 yards on four receptions (four targets).

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Walker toted the ball 13 times for 105 yards (8.1 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for 13 yards as a receiver, good for 17.8 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New Orleans has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to score a touchdown on the ground in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.