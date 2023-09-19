Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Carolina Panthers and their 25th-ranked run defense (132 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Walker a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Walker vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.92

12.92 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.63

74.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.92

13.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 24.1 fantasy points in 2023 (12.1 per game), Walker is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 60th overall.

Through two games this year, Walker has put up 24.1 fantasy points, rushing for 107 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 29 carries. He has also contributed 14 yards on five catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Walker carried the ball 17 times for 43 yards (2.5 yards per carry) with one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards as a receiver, good for 17.4 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this year.

Carolina's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this year.

