Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 24th-ranked run defense (128.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Walker for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kenneth Walker III Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.59

68.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.94

14.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 107.4 fantasy points this season (9.8 per game), Walker is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 60th among all players.

In his last three games, Walker has picked up 34.2 fantasy points (11.4 per game), rushing for 205 yards and scoring one touchdown on 41 carries. He has also contributed 77 yards on seven catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Walker has totaled 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 313 yards with one touchdown on 69 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 96 yards on nine receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Walker's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, as he put up 17.8 fantasy points by rushing for 105 yards and one TD on 13 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed one pass on one target for 13 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing 10 times for 20 yards, with three receptions for four yards as a receiver (2.4 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

