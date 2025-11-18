Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Running back Kenneth Walker III is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (134.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Walker a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Kenneth Walker III Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.66

69.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.10

11.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (65th overall), putting up 97.3 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

During his last three games, Walker has 30.2 total fantasy points (10.1 per game), carrying the ball 41 times for 176 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 66 yards on six catches (six targets).

Walker has put up 40.5 fantasy points (8.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 276 yards with one touchdown on 68 carries. He has also contributed 69 yards on seven catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Walker's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, when he racked up 17.8 fantasy points with 105 rushing yards and one TD on 13 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in one ball (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.4 points) in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, running for 20 yards on 10 carries with three catches for four yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

Tennessee has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Titans have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

