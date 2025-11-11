Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Running back Kenneth Walker III is looking at a matchup against the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (96.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Walker's next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Walker this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kenneth Walker III Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.01

56.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.55

11.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 80.2 fantasy points this season (8.9 per game), Walker is the 23rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 81st among all players.

In his last three games, Walker has posted 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game), running for 175 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries.

Walker has generated 32.0 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 295 yards with zero touchdowns on 62 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 25 yards on five grabs (five targets).

The high point of Walker's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 17.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 13 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 20 yards on 10 carries on the day with three catches for four yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.