Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will take on the team with last year's 18th-ranked run defense, the San Francisco 49ers (124.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Walker for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kenneth Walker III Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.37

55.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.81

17.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Walker was 29th at his position (and 94th overall) in fantasy points, with 135.2 (12.3 per game).

Walker accumulated 29.6 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs; 4 receptions, 36 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.

In Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, Walker had another strong showing with 21.3 fantasy points, thanks to 14 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD.

Walker picked up 4.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 12 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards -- in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Walker had 4.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 49 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 13 versus the New York Jets).

49ers Defensive Performance

Last year, San Francisco allowed just two quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the 49ers allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against San Francisco last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the 49ers allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, San Francisco gave up more than 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

In terms of pass D, the 49ers gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, five players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the 49ers last season.

Against San Francisco last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

Just three players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the 49ers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.