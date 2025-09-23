Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), RB Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130 yards allowed per game).

With Gainwell's next game against the Vikings, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.02

19.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.65

13.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

Gainwell is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 185th overall, as he has tallied 14.5 total fantasy points (4.8 per game).

Last week against the New England Patriots, Gainwell produced 8.6 fantasy points, carrying the ball four times for 16 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with one reception for 10 yards as a receiver.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Vikings have given up a TD reception by two players this season.

Minnesota has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Vikings have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

