Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell will take on the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the Buffalo Bills (148.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.32

21.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.18

17.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

Gainwell has produced 85.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 28th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 104 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Gainwell has picked up 35.1 fantasy points (11.7 per game), running for 116 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 19 carries. He has also contributed 115 yards on 15 catches (17 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

Gainwell has posted 40.0 fantasy points (8.0 per game) over his last five games, running for 146 yards with zero touchdowns on 27 carries. He has also contributed 154 yards on 21 catches (24 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Gainwell's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he carried 19 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 25.4 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on six targets) for 35 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he put up just 0.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed a TD reception by 12 players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Gainwell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.