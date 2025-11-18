Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (133.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Gainwell worth a look for his next game versus the Bears? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.61

21.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.82

16.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 72.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), Gainwell is the 33rd-ranked player at the RB position and 122nd among all players.

In his last three games, Gainwell has picked up 26.3 fantasy points (8.8 per game), rushing for 23 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 12 carries. He has also contributed 120 yards on 13 catches (16 targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

Gainwell has put up 29.3 fantasy points (5.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 68 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 20 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 125 yards on 17 grabs (20 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Gainwell's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 25.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 99 rushing yards on 19 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, running zero times for zero yards, with two receptions for four yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Chicago this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Bears this season.

