Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 32nd-ranked run defense (166.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.78

46.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.26

14.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 50.3 fantasy points in 2025 (5.6 per game), Gainwell is the 42nd-ranked player at the RB position and 169th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gainwell has totaled 5.3 fantasy points (1.8 per game) as he's rushed for 30 yards and scored zero touchdowns on eight carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 43 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

Gainwell has 10.4 total fantasy points (2.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 17 times for 66 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 58 yards on 16 catches (18 targets).

The highlight of Gainwell's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he went off for six catches and 35 receiving yards (25.4 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Gainwell delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.4 points) last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, running for zero yards on zero carries with two catches for four yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

