Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell will take on the 17th-ranked rushing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (109.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Gainwell for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Kenneth Gainwell Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.86

38.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.02

14.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell Fantasy Performance

With 49.9 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Gainwell is the 39th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 157th among all players.

During his last three games, Gainwell has delivered 6.4 total fantasy points (2.1 per game), running the ball 11 times for 44 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 40 yards on eight receptions (nine targets).

Gainwell has totaled 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 165 yards with two touchdowns on 36 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 89 yards on 20 receptions (21 targets).

The high point of Gainwell's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he came through with 99 rushing yards and two TDs on 19 carries (for 25.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on six targets) for 35 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Gainwell delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (1.5 points) in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 14 yards on three carries with two catches for one yard.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Just one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Chargers this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Chargers have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this year.

