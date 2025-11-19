Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Kennesaw State Owls versus the Missouri State Bears is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-220) | Missouri State: (+180)

Kennesaw State: (-220) | Missouri State: (+180) Spread: Kennesaw State: -6.5 (-105) | Missouri State: +6.5 (-115)

Kennesaw State: -6.5 (-105) | Missouri State: +6.5 (-115) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has beaten the spread six times in 10 games.

Kennesaw State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

This year, four of Kennesaw State's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Missouri State has beaten the spread seven times in 10 games.

Missouri State's ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-1.

Missouri State has played two games (out of 10) which finished over the total this season.

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (71.2%)

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Point Spread

Kennesaw State is favored by 6.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Missouri State, the underdog, is -115.

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Kennesaw State-Missouri State on Nov. 22, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Kennesaw State vs Missouri State Moneyline

Kennesaw State is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Missouri State is a +180 underdog.

Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 26.0 79 22.5 47 51.4 10 Missouri State 24.1 94 25.7 75 54.0 10

Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State analysis on FanDuel Research.