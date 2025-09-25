Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Kennesaw State Owls play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-275) | Middle Tennessee: (+220)

Kennesaw State: (-275) | Middle Tennessee: (+220) Spread: Kennesaw State: -7.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +7.5 (-110)

Kennesaw State: -7.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +7.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Kennesaw State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

One of Kennesaw State's four games this season has hit the over.

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Middle Tennessee four games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (69.6%)

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Kennesaw State is a 7.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee. Kennesaw State is -110 to cover the spread, and Middle Tennessee is -110.

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Kennesaw State-Middle Tennessee game on Sept. 27, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Kennesaw State is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Middle Tennessee is a +220 underdog.

Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 18.3 115 25.0 87 51.3 4 Middle Tennessee 16.5 120 32.8 124 48.3 4

Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kennesaw State vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.