Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (209.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Bourne for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kendrick Bourne Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.32

39.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With seven fantasy points this season (3.5 per game), Bourne is the 96th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 262nd among all players.

Through two games this season, Bourne has accumulated 7.0 total fantasy points, catching seven balls (on nine targets) for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Bourne posted 3.8 fantasy points, recording four receptions on six targets for 38 yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

