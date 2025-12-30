Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks and their 12th-ranked passing defense (198.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bourne for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kendrick Bourne Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.83

31.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

Bourne is the 70th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 229th overall, as he has tallied 55.1 total fantasy points (4.2 per game).

In his last three games, Bourne has put up 6.9 fantasy points (2.3 per game), as he's reeled in six passes on nine targets for 69 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has posted 8.8 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 11 targets into seven catches for 88 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Bourne's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 14.2 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on nine targets) for 142 yards as a pass-catcher.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

